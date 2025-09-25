The Fault Line of Immigration in an Age of Disruption

In today's world marked by frequent disruptions, immigration has become a convenient scapegoat for numerous global challenges. As crises such as economic instability, climate change, and pandemics unfold, the far-right has capitalized on public fear, wrongly attributing these issues to migration and inflaming political populism.

Politicians exploit the narrative that immigrants are responsible for problems like unaffordable housing and strained public services, despite evidence showing migration boosts economies. This oversimplification appeals to those seeking straightforward answers amidst complex socioeconomic dilemmas, fostering division and eroding trust in democratic governance.

Digital platforms have facilitated the rapid spread of anti-immigration sentiments, turning isolated frustrations into formidable movements. Yet, the narrative is flawed; stronger democratic institutions and honest engagement with global challenges are key to navigating the societal complexities ahead, not falling into the traps set by authoritarianism.

(With inputs from agencies.)