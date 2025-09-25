Left Menu

The Fault Line of Immigration in an Age of Disruption

In an era marked by multiple crises, immigration is frequently scapegoated as the root cause, fueling far-right narratives and populist movements. This simplistic blame game ignores complex realities and undermines faith in democratic institutions, while social media accelerates fringe group mobilisation, challenging traditional political structures.

Updated: 25-09-2025 15:13 IST
  • Australia

In today's world marked by frequent disruptions, immigration has become a convenient scapegoat for numerous global challenges. As crises such as economic instability, climate change, and pandemics unfold, the far-right has capitalized on public fear, wrongly attributing these issues to migration and inflaming political populism.

Politicians exploit the narrative that immigrants are responsible for problems like unaffordable housing and strained public services, despite evidence showing migration boosts economies. This oversimplification appeals to those seeking straightforward answers amidst complex socioeconomic dilemmas, fostering division and eroding trust in democratic governance.

Digital platforms have facilitated the rapid spread of anti-immigration sentiments, turning isolated frustrations into formidable movements. Yet, the narrative is flawed; stronger democratic institutions and honest engagement with global challenges are key to navigating the societal complexities ahead, not falling into the traps set by authoritarianism.

