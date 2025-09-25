Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Monumental Development Projects Across Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects totaling over Rs 1,22,100 crore in Rajasthan, including the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project and solar initiatives. These projects, aimed at transforming India's energy landscape, highlight commitments to sustainable, reliable power and environmental stewardship.

25-09-2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Sharma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant stride in bolstering India's energy sector by unveiling projects worth over Rs 1,22,100 crore in Rajasthan on Thursday. Among the standout initiatives is the foundation stone of the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, which is set to be one of India's largest nuclear plants.

The Mahi Banswara project, developed by Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd, is a cornerstone in Modi's vision for a reliable and sustainable power supply. The plant will consist of four indigenous Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors, each with a capacity of 700 MW. This ambitious project aligns with India's 'fleet mode' initiative to streamline reactor construction across the nation.

Modi also inaugurated numerous green energy projects, cementing Rajasthan's position in clean power. Projects include solar facilities at Phalodi, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Sikar, and Bikaner, cumulatively valued at around Rs 19,210 crore. Earlier, Modi attended a tribute event in Banswara and launched the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 in Greater Noida.

