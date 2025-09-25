Left Menu

Erdogan's US Visit: A Strategic Play for Sanction-free Fighter Jets

President Tayyip Erdogan visits the White House, seeking allies in President Donald Trump to navigate U.S. sanctions and acquire F-35 jets. The meeting, aimed at strengthening Turkish-American relations, also covers ongoing arms discussions, regional conflicts, and a substantial Boeing aircraft deal raising diplomatic stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:49 IST
Erdogan's US Visit: A Strategic Play for Sanction-free Fighter Jets
Erdogan

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, aiming to further thaw bilateral relations that have been strained over defense issues. Erdogan arrives with hopes of ending U.S. sanctions, allowing Turkey to purchase F-35 jets.

This visit marks Erdogan's first White House appearance in six years and comes amid efforts to leverage Trump's willingness to negotiate high-stakes arms deals. Contrasts between the Trump administration's warmer stance and its predecessor's cautious approach to Turkey are evident.

Key discussions will include U.S. sanctions, defense industry interests, and a major Boeing deal. However, geopolitical tensions over Gaza may influence the outcome. The nations' commitment to dialogue is tested as complex ties with Russia persist and military procurement agreements await resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bright Outdoor Media Celebrates Founder’s Birthday with Milestones

Bright Outdoor Media Celebrates Founder’s Birthday with Milestones

 India
2
Supreme Court Enforces Rights of Elderly in Property Dispute

Supreme Court Enforces Rights of Elderly in Property Dispute

 India
3
Delhi's Public Transportation Evolution: Progress and Challenges

Delhi's Public Transportation Evolution: Progress and Challenges

 India
4
Sarala Birla University Sets Up Eastern India's First Immersive Nursing Experience Hub

Sarala Birla University Sets Up Eastern India's First Immersive Nursing Expe...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025