Erdogan's US Visit: A Strategic Play for Sanction-free Fighter Jets
President Tayyip Erdogan visits the White House, seeking allies in President Donald Trump to navigate U.S. sanctions and acquire F-35 jets. The meeting, aimed at strengthening Turkish-American relations, also covers ongoing arms discussions, regional conflicts, and a substantial Boeing aircraft deal raising diplomatic stakes.
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, aiming to further thaw bilateral relations that have been strained over defense issues. Erdogan arrives with hopes of ending U.S. sanctions, allowing Turkey to purchase F-35 jets.
This visit marks Erdogan's first White House appearance in six years and comes amid efforts to leverage Trump's willingness to negotiate high-stakes arms deals. Contrasts between the Trump administration's warmer stance and its predecessor's cautious approach to Turkey are evident.
Key discussions will include U.S. sanctions, defense industry interests, and a major Boeing deal. However, geopolitical tensions over Gaza may influence the outcome. The nations' commitment to dialogue is tested as complex ties with Russia persist and military procurement agreements await resolution.
