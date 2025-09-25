Erdogan's US Visit: A Strategic Play for Sanction-free Fighter Jets

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, aiming to further thaw bilateral relations that have been strained over defense issues. Erdogan arrives with hopes of ending U.S. sanctions, allowing Turkey to purchase F-35 jets.

This visit marks Erdogan's first White House appearance in six years and comes amid efforts to leverage Trump's willingness to negotiate high-stakes arms deals. Contrasts between the Trump administration's warmer stance and its predecessor's cautious approach to Turkey are evident.

Key discussions will include U.S. sanctions, defense industry interests, and a major Boeing deal. However, geopolitical tensions over Gaza may influence the outcome. The nations' commitment to dialogue is tested as complex ties with Russia persist and military procurement agreements await resolution.

