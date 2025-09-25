Left Menu

Ladakh Unrest Sparks Political Turmoil

Amid rising tensions in Ladakh, various political leaders and activists have voiced concerns over government policies. Prime Minister Modi hints at ongoing GST reforms, while opposition parties criticize the government's handling of regional protests. The Indian Air Force secures a major defense deal for Tejas jets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:31 IST
Amidst a backdrop of growing unrest in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced continued GST reforms, emphasizing anticipated reductions in the tax burden as the Indian economy strengthens.

The BJP has appointed Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav as poll in-charges for Bihar and Bengal, showcasing their strategic electoral leadership capacity. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's warnings of further issues following his imprisonment underscore the complexity of the Ladakh situation.

Amidst regional tensions, the Indian government has secured a significant defense contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for 97 Tejas jets. Meanwhile, in international relations, the US distances itself from the Kashmir issue, reaffirming its stance of non-intervention between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

