Ladakh Unrest Sparks Political Turmoil
Amid rising tensions in Ladakh, various political leaders and activists have voiced concerns over government policies. Prime Minister Modi hints at ongoing GST reforms, while opposition parties criticize the government's handling of regional protests. The Indian Air Force secures a major defense deal for Tejas jets.
- Country:
- India
Amidst a backdrop of growing unrest in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced continued GST reforms, emphasizing anticipated reductions in the tax burden as the Indian economy strengthens.
The BJP has appointed Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav as poll in-charges for Bihar and Bengal, showcasing their strategic electoral leadership capacity. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's warnings of further issues following his imprisonment underscore the complexity of the Ladakh situation.
Amidst regional tensions, the Indian government has secured a significant defense contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for 97 Tejas jets. Meanwhile, in international relations, the US distances itself from the Kashmir issue, reaffirming its stance of non-intervention between India and Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In Make in India 2.0, focus on emerging sectors which will be a big part of global economy in next 25 years: Amit Shah.
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP for Trade and Land Policy
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over GST and Inflation Policies
Global economy analysts acknowledging India's growth story: Union minister Amit Shah in Mumbai.
Delhi BJP's Architectural Marvel: A New Chapter on DDU Marg