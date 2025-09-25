Escalating Tensions in Gaza: A Call for Ceasefire Amidst Rising Casualties
The conflict between Israel and Hamas has intensified, claiming the lives of at least 17 people in Gaza. As international leaders, including French President Macron, urge for a ceasefire, Israeli PM Netanyahu opposes recognizing a Palestinian state. Efforts for peace face hurdles amid ongoing hostilities.
At least 17 people were killed in the Gaza Strip on Thursday following Israeli attacks, as calls for a ceasefire mount. French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the violence and supported recognizing a Palestinian state in hopes of isolating Hamas. He stressed the need for a path to peace to stop the ongoing war.
In recent Israeli airstrikes, deaths included 12 in Zawaida and 4 in Khan Younis, with children among the casualties. Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned international recognition of Palestine, emphasizing Israel's security concerns. Meanwhile, the US explores a peace plan, although details remain undisclosed.
Israel's retaliatory measures against Hamas, responsible for attacks on October 7, have resulted in significant casualties. The conflict has seen more than 65,000 deaths, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Despite ongoing international mediation efforts, tensions persist as humanitarian conditions in Gaza worsen.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- Macron
- Netanyahu
- conflict
- hostilities
- Palestinian state
- casualties
ALSO READ
Man Arrested for Threatening Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
Sonia Gandhi Criticizes India's Muted Stance on Palestine Conflict
Diplomacy Over Conflict: Lula and Zelenskiy's UN Meeting
Tragic Drone Strike Escalates Sudan Conflict in El-Fasher
Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict