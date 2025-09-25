Left Menu

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: A Call for Ceasefire Amidst Rising Casualties

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has intensified, claiming the lives of at least 17 people in Gaza. As international leaders, including French President Macron, urge for a ceasefire, Israeli PM Netanyahu opposes recognizing a Palestinian state. Efforts for peace face hurdles amid ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 17 people were killed in the Gaza Strip on Thursday following Israeli attacks, as calls for a ceasefire mount. French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the violence and supported recognizing a Palestinian state in hopes of isolating Hamas. He stressed the need for a path to peace to stop the ongoing war.

In recent Israeli airstrikes, deaths included 12 in Zawaida and 4 in Khan Younis, with children among the casualties. Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned international recognition of Palestine, emphasizing Israel's security concerns. Meanwhile, the US explores a peace plan, although details remain undisclosed.

Israel's retaliatory measures against Hamas, responsible for attacks on October 7, have resulted in significant casualties. The conflict has seen more than 65,000 deaths, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Despite ongoing international mediation efforts, tensions persist as humanitarian conditions in Gaza worsen.

