Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over GST and Inflation Policies

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a severe critique of the BJP's economic policies, targeting the government for high GST collections and rising inflation. According to Yadav, the ruling party is focusing on gimmicks rather than undertaking substantial work.

Yadav highlighted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ongoing interactions with traders regarding GST, labeling them as mere distractions. He questioned the lack of compensation for traders and warned that the GST hikes would continue to fuel profiteering unless checked.

He argued that recent minor tax reductions on consumer goods fail to address broader economic issues, advocating for a return to socialist price control policies. Yadav also condemned the BJP's handling of law and order and its stance on national and international issues, stressing the need for unity and social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)