Political Shake-Up: Senior Leaders Join YSR Congress Ahead of Elections

In a noteworthy political shift, senior leaders from BJP, TDP, and Congress in Kurnool district have defected to YSR Congress Party. This move, occurring at YSRCP Central Office, Tadepalli, marks a strategic gain for YSRCP, particularly as elections approach in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:10 IST
Several senior leaders from BJP, TDP, and Congress join YSRCP. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political shift, prominent leaders from BJP, TDP, and Congress in Kurnool district have officially joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The high-profile defections, confirmed via a press release, occurred at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, overseen by party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Notable figures from Emmiganur constituency who defected to YSRCP include K R Murahari Reddy, BJP Assembly In-charge; Kiran Kumar, BJP Emmiganur Town President; Mala Madhubabu, former TDP Councillor; and Cheneta Mallikarjun, TDP City General Secretary. The political realignment extended to Kurnool city and its vicinity, with key political players such as Congress's P G Rampullayya Yadav, TDP's Monika Reddy, and former officials Narasimhulu Yadav, Loknath Yadav, and Pradeep Venkatesh Yadav shifting their allegiance.

The induction event was attended by senior YSRCP figures, including former MP Butta Renuka and Kurnool District President S V Mohan Reddy, emphasizing the move's significance. This wave of political realignment is being viewed as a significant boost for YSRCP as it gears up for upcoming elections in Kurnool. Meanwhile, the next rural local body elections in Andhra Pradesh are slated for February 2026. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

