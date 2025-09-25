Left Menu

Verbal Clash Erupts Between CPI(M) and Congress Amid Allegation Controversy

A controversy has unfolded between CPI(M) and Congress sparked by remarks from CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary EN Suresh Babu, who allegedly referred to Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil as the 'headmaster' of Rahul Mamkootathil MLA. This has led to accusations of defamation and calls for action from opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:51 IST
Verbal Clash Erupts Between CPI(M) and Congress Amid Allegation Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce exchange of words has intensified between the CPI(M) and Congress as CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary EN Suresh Babu stands accused of making defamatory remarks about Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil.

The controversy erupted after Babu allegedly called Parambil the 'headmaster' of Rahul Mamkootathil MLA, who is embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct. Babu challenged Parambil to denounce Mamkootathil's actions.

Congress and opposition leaders have demanded accountability, accusing the CPI(M) of attempting to distract from upcoming elections. Parambil hinted at legal action over the defamation, while CPI(M) defends the comments as misinterpreted by the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Screwworm Tensions: U.S.-Mexico Beef Industry at Risk

Screwworm Tensions: U.S.-Mexico Beef Industry at Risk

 Global
2
UP Yoddhas Triumph in Thrilling Kabaddi Tie-Breaker Against Bengaluru Bulls

UP Yoddhas Triumph in Thrilling Kabaddi Tie-Breaker Against Bengaluru Bulls

 India
3
Epic Rivalry Ignites Super Cup: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Showdown

Epic Rivalry Ignites Super Cup: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Showdown

 India
4
Showdown at the U.N.: Russia and China Push for Delay in Iran Sanctions

Showdown at the U.N.: Russia and China Push for Delay in Iran Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025