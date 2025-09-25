Verbal Clash Erupts Between CPI(M) and Congress Amid Allegation Controversy
A controversy has unfolded between CPI(M) and Congress sparked by remarks from CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary EN Suresh Babu, who allegedly referred to Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil as the 'headmaster' of Rahul Mamkootathil MLA. This has led to accusations of defamation and calls for action from opposition leaders.
A fierce exchange of words has intensified between the CPI(M) and Congress as CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary EN Suresh Babu stands accused of making defamatory remarks about Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil.
The controversy erupted after Babu allegedly called Parambil the 'headmaster' of Rahul Mamkootathil MLA, who is embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct. Babu challenged Parambil to denounce Mamkootathil's actions.
Congress and opposition leaders have demanded accountability, accusing the CPI(M) of attempting to distract from upcoming elections. Parambil hinted at legal action over the defamation, while CPI(M) defends the comments as misinterpreted by the media.
