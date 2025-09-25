Left Menu

Congress Calls for Peaceful Resolution Amid Ladakh Violence and Blame Game

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress blame the BJP government for violence in Ladakh, which killed four people. They call for peaceful dialogue to resolve local demands, criticizing BJP's diversion tactics. The Congress condemns force used and supports peaceful means for addressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:36 IST
Congress Calls for Peaceful Resolution Amid Ladakh Violence and Blame Game
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress Party has directed sharp criticism towards the BJP-led government for the recent outbreak of violence in Ladakh that resulted in four fatalities. Party leaders have urged the Union Territory's residents to address their grievances through peaceful discussions.

In a statement issued by several leaders of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), including working president Raman Bhalla, the Ladakh situation is deemed alarming. The peace-loving community, known for their patriotism, is reportedly frustrated by the government's failure to address local demands adequately.

The statement accuses the BJP of employing blame tactics to distract from unresolved issues, targeting political opposition and activists. The Congress decries the excessive use of force by authorities, aligning with peaceful methods to reach solutions while emphasizing the democratic process.

TRENDING

1
India Champions Sustainable and Inclusive Aviation at ICAO Assembly

India Champions Sustainable and Inclusive Aviation at ICAO Assembly

 India
2
Crackdown Intensifies in UKSSSC Exam Paper Leak Case

Crackdown Intensifies in UKSSSC Exam Paper Leak Case

 India
3
ICAO and AAI Collaborate to Transform Indian Airports into Economic Hubs

ICAO and AAI Collaborate to Transform Indian Airports into Economic Hubs

 India
4
Canada's Rugby Squad Eyes Historic World Cup Triumph Against Hosts England

Canada's Rugby Squad Eyes Historic World Cup Triumph Against Hosts England

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025