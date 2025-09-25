Congress Calls for Peaceful Resolution Amid Ladakh Violence and Blame Game
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress blame the BJP government for violence in Ladakh, which killed four people. They call for peaceful dialogue to resolve local demands, criticizing BJP's diversion tactics. The Congress condemns force used and supports peaceful means for addressing issues.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress Party has directed sharp criticism towards the BJP-led government for the recent outbreak of violence in Ladakh that resulted in four fatalities. Party leaders have urged the Union Territory's residents to address their grievances through peaceful discussions.
In a statement issued by several leaders of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), including working president Raman Bhalla, the Ladakh situation is deemed alarming. The peace-loving community, known for their patriotism, is reportedly frustrated by the government's failure to address local demands adequately.
The statement accuses the BJP of employing blame tactics to distract from unresolved issues, targeting political opposition and activists. The Congress decries the excessive use of force by authorities, aligning with peaceful methods to reach solutions while emphasizing the democratic process.
