U.S. and China: Constructive Dialogue on Global Stage

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau engaged in a prolonged discussion with Chinese counterpart Ma Zhaoxu at the UN General Assembly in New York. Landau emphasized that the Trump Administration remains committed to pursuing dialogue with China to strengthen American interests.

During a significant diplomatic exchange, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau engaged in a lengthy discussion with Ma Zhaoxu, China's diplomatic representative, at the UN General Assembly in New York. The dialogue reflects ongoing efforts to manage U.S.-China relations on the international stage.

Landau highlighted the Trump Administration's dedication to fostering constructive communication with China. By doing so, the administration aims to further American interests amid complex global dynamics.

The high-level meeting underscores the importance of diplomatic channels in maintaining dialogue between the two economic powerhouses, as they navigate bilateral and global issues.

