Nitish Kumar Criticizes Lalu Yadav, Launches Empowerment Scheme for Bihar's Women

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took aim at RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday, accusing him of prioritizing his family's interests over those of Bihar's citizens. Without directly naming Yadav, Kumar criticized him for appointing his wife Rabri Devi as Chief Minister following his resignation, suggesting that his focus was more on family than governance.

At the unveiling of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, Kumar addressed women, articulating a commitment to development and women's empowerment since the NDA-led government came to power in 2005. He implied that previous governments had neglected these sectors, stating, "We work for the whole of Bihar," contrasting sharply with alleged past use of political power for personal gain.

Kumar also highlighted significant progress in law and order, education, and healthcare, claiming these advancements occurred post-2005 under the JD(U)-BJP alliance. He underscored the importance of women's empowerment, declaring comprehensive development efforts statewide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana via video conference, a scheme aimed at empowering women economically. Each of 75 lakh women in Bihar will receive Rs 10,000 as financial aid, with potential additional support for further employment or enterprise growth, enhancing their financial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)