Kerala Politics: Opposing Communalism and Upholding Secular Values

The leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, declared on Friday that the Congress party remains unwavering in its secular stance within the state.

His response followed remarks from Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, who recently expressed trust in the LDF government regarding the Sabarimala issue. Highlighting robust ties with community organizations such as NSS and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, Satheesan affirmed Congress's readiness to face any losses in opposing both majority and minority communalism.

Dismissing speculations of rifts with NSS and SNDP, Satheesan further refuted CPI(M)'s claims of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) influencing the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF). He criticized a state-backed event supporting the government as unsuccessful and maintained expectations of favorable decisions from NSS for UDF based on its equidistant approach.