Left Menu

Kerala Politics: Opposing Communalism and Upholding Secular Values

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, reaffirms Congress's secular stance amidst community influences and political allegations. Addressing controversial issues like the Sabarimala temple debate and intra-party dynamics, Satheesan emphasizes Congress's commitment to opposing both majority and minority communalism, even at the cost of electoral gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:03 IST
Kerala Politics: Opposing Communalism and Upholding Secular Values
V D Satheesan
  • Country:
  • India

The leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, declared on Friday that the Congress party remains unwavering in its secular stance within the state.

His response followed remarks from Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, who recently expressed trust in the LDF government regarding the Sabarimala issue. Highlighting robust ties with community organizations such as NSS and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, Satheesan affirmed Congress's readiness to face any losses in opposing both majority and minority communalism.

Dismissing speculations of rifts with NSS and SNDP, Satheesan further refuted CPI(M)'s claims of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) influencing the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF). He criticized a state-backed event supporting the government as unsuccessful and maintained expectations of favorable decisions from NSS for UDF based on its equidistant approach.

TRENDING

1
Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance

Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance

 India
2
EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

 Belgium
3
NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat

 India
4
Hyundai and Samsung Forge IoT Alliance for Seamless Smart Car and Home Integration

Hyundai and Samsung Forge IoT Alliance for Seamless Smart Car and Home Integ...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025