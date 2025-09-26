Left Menu

Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

The BRS has nominated Sunita Maganti for the upcoming Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll. Sunita, the widow of the late MLA Maganti Gopinath, was chosen by BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao, as a tribute to Gopinath's legacy and due to his popularity in the constituency. The election schedule is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:07 IST
Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Jubilee Hills is set for a continuation of legacy as the BRS nominates Sunita Maganti for the assembly constituency bypoll. This announcement was made by BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday.

The decision to field Sunita follows the untimely demise of her husband, Maganti Gopinath, the sitting BRS MLA. Gopinath's death in June triggered the necessity for a by-election, and the party believes that carrying forward his family's representation will garner public support.

The Election Commission has yet to release the official schedule for the bypoll, leaving candidates and voters in anticipation. BRS is banking on the late Gopinath's strong ties and popularity within Jubilee Hills to influence the election's outcome in Sunita's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance

Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance

 India
2
EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

 Belgium
3
NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat

 India
4
Hyundai and Samsung Forge IoT Alliance for Seamless Smart Car and Home Integration

Hyundai and Samsung Forge IoT Alliance for Seamless Smart Car and Home Integ...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025