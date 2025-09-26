Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills
The BRS has nominated Sunita Maganti for the upcoming Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll. Sunita, the widow of the late MLA Maganti Gopinath, was chosen by BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao, as a tribute to Gopinath's legacy and due to his popularity in the constituency. The election schedule is pending.
The political landscape in Jubilee Hills is set for a continuation of legacy as the BRS nominates Sunita Maganti for the assembly constituency bypoll. This announcement was made by BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday.
The decision to field Sunita follows the untimely demise of her husband, Maganti Gopinath, the sitting BRS MLA. Gopinath's death in June triggered the necessity for a by-election, and the party believes that carrying forward his family's representation will garner public support.
The Election Commission has yet to release the official schedule for the bypoll, leaving candidates and voters in anticipation. BRS is banking on the late Gopinath's strong ties and popularity within Jubilee Hills to influence the election's outcome in Sunita's favor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
