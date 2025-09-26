Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes RJD for Lawlessness, Launches Women's Employment Scheme in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the RJD for its past governance, highlighting the adverse effects on women due to lawlessness and corruption. At the launch of Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, he praised current efforts to uplift women and acknowledged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's role in restoring law and order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at launch of Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp critique of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), condemning the party's former leadership for fostering an environment of lawlessness and corruption that primarily impacted women. Speaking at the inauguration of Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, he underscored efforts by the 'double-engine' government to elevate the status of women in the state through significant infrastructure improvements.

Prime Minister Modi recalled the challenges women faced during the RJD reign, noting that poor road conditions and lack of bridges made it difficult for pregnant women to reach hospitals in time. He contrasted this with the current scenario under his government, where substantial road construction has been undertaken in Bihar, aiming to alleviate these challenges.

Modi also credited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for reinstating the rule of law in Bihar, highlighting the dramatic shift from the era marked by Naxalite violence and widespread fear during the RJD's rule. He noted the renewed sense of safety felt by women today, contrasting it with past experiences. Taking a swipe at the Congress party, Modi emphasized the direct transfer of funds to beneficiaries, unlike previous practices that saw significant corruption in fund allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

