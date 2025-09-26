Left Menu

Flotilla Showdown: Tensions Rise as Activists Challenge Gaza Blockade

Spain and Italy are deploying navy ships to support a flotilla facing attacks near Greece while attempting to breach Israel's Gaza blockade. The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprised of activists from 46 countries, seeks to deliver symbolic humanitarian aid to Gaza. Drone attacks have damaged boats, escalating tensions.

Updated: 26-09-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:10 IST
Spain and Italy have announced they are sending navy ships to assist a flotilla en route to challenge Israel's blockade of Gaza. The flotilla, named the Global Sumud Flotilla, reports facing drone attacks when sailing near Greece. Activists claim these attacks involved drones causing communications jamming and explosions.

The initiative involves 52 vessels with activists from 46 countries aiming to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis there. Israel maintains the blockade is crucial for security, while opponents label it collective punishment.

Prominent figures like Greta Thunberg are part of the flotilla. As tensions rise, Israel vows not to allow the flotilla into Gaza, warning of provocations. The European Union calls for upholding navigation freedom, and Spain and Italy prepare to ensure safe passage for their citizens.

