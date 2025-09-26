Left Menu

Amit Shah Prays for a Golden Bengal; Strategizes for Bihar Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata, advocating for a prosperous Bengal. He also visited Kalighat Kali Temple and offered condolences to families affected by recent rains. Shah's upcoming Bihar tour aims to prepare BJP for state elections, focusing on energizing party workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:45 IST
Amit Shah Prays for a Golden Bengal; Strategizes for Bihar Elections
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a Durga Puja pandal with the theme 'Operation Sindoor' in Kolkata on Friday. During the event, he prayed for the election of a government capable of transforming Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla' or Golden Bengal in the 2026 Assembly polls. Shah expressed his desire for Bengal to regain its status as a safe and prosperous state.

While extending greetings for Durga Puja, which has gained worldwide attention, Shah praised the dedication to 'Shakti' worship during the nine-day festival. He also paid tribute to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, commemorating his contributions to education, especially for women. Earlier, Shah visited the Kalighat Kali Temple and offered his condolences to the families affected by rainfall fatalities as Durga Puja began.

Shah highlighted the tragic loss of over 10 lives due to heavy rain, assuring BJP's support to the bereaved families. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for each impacted family and employment for the next of kin. Shah's two-day tour to Bihar will involve closed-door and public meetings with BJP workers to strategize for upcoming elections. Focusing on regional outreach, the party has divided Bihar into five zones for effective campaign planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

