TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah: Release West Bengal's Funds First
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee counters Amit Shah's 'Sonar Bangla' vision, urging the BJP to release Rs 2 lakh-crore owed to West Bengal. Criticizing the saffron party's use of Bengal's funds in other states, Banerjee demands transparency. The political spat intensifies ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has issued a sharp response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Sonar Bangla' pitch, demanding clarification on a reported Rs 2 lakh-crore owed to West Bengal by the BJP-led Centre.
Questioning Shah's call for transforming the state into 'Golden Bengal,' Banerjee challenged the saffron party to explain the withholding of funds, which he claims are being utilized in BJP-ruled states such as Bihar, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
The remarks by Banerjee come in the midst of rising political tensions and rhetoric between the TMC and BJP, as both parties prepare for the forthcoming assembly elections. Corruption, governance, and financial disputes remain central issues in this escalating electoral battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CR Patil Rejoins Bihar Election Campaign as BJP Co-In-Charge
Tensions Rise as Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Amit Shah over West Bengal Funds and Cultural Disparities
BJP Leader Meets SNDP Chief Amid Political Speculations
Political Poster Face-Off: BJP vs TMC in West Bengal
Rahul Gandhi Supports Youth in 'Paper Chor' Protest Against BJP