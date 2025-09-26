Left Menu

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah: Release West Bengal's Funds First

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee counters Amit Shah's 'Sonar Bangla' vision, urging the BJP to release Rs 2 lakh-crore owed to West Bengal. Criticizing the saffron party's use of Bengal's funds in other states, Banerjee demands transparency. The political spat intensifies ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has issued a sharp response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Sonar Bangla' pitch, demanding clarification on a reported Rs 2 lakh-crore owed to West Bengal by the BJP-led Centre.

Questioning Shah's call for transforming the state into 'Golden Bengal,' Banerjee challenged the saffron party to explain the withholding of funds, which he claims are being utilized in BJP-ruled states such as Bihar, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

The remarks by Banerjee come in the midst of rising political tensions and rhetoric between the TMC and BJP, as both parties prepare for the forthcoming assembly elections. Corruption, governance, and financial disputes remain central issues in this escalating electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

