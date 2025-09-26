Left Menu

Legal Battle Continues: Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Case Set for October 28 Hearing

A Chandausi court has scheduled a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for October 28. The case, initiated by Simran Gupta over Gandhi's controversial remarks about the Indian state, was initially set for September 26 but has faced repeated adjournments. Both parties are preparing their arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:39 IST
Legal Battle Continues: Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Case Set for October 28 Hearing
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The legal proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been rescheduled for October 28 at the Chandausi district court, following several postponements. The case, spearheaded by Hindu Shakti Dal President Simran Gupta, focuses on remarks made by Gandhi during the inauguration of the AICC office this January.

Originally slated for a September 26 hearing, the trial has experienced multiple delays since its inception in May. Gupta has alleged that Gandhi's statement, suggesting a conflict with the Indian state rather than political parties, has caused widespread public discontent.

In the most recent session, Rahul Gandhi's legal counsel responded to a revision petition, and the court awaits further arguments from both sides. The upcoming October 28 hearing is expected to advance the case significantly, depending on judicial directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Maritime Renaissance: The National Shipbuilding Mission Unveiled

India's Maritime Renaissance: The National Shipbuilding Mission Unveiled

 India
2
Canadian GDP Rebounds as Mining and Manufacturing Spur July Growth

Canadian GDP Rebounds as Mining and Manufacturing Spur July Growth

 Global
3
Rice Trader Scam Unravels in Maharashtra: Eight Arrested

Rice Trader Scam Unravels in Maharashtra: Eight Arrested

 India
4
Supreme Court Rejects Uttarakhand Election Commission's Plea

Supreme Court Rejects Uttarakhand Election Commission's Plea

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025