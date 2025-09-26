Legal Battle Continues: Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Case Set for October 28 Hearing
A Chandausi court has scheduled a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for October 28. The case, initiated by Simran Gupta over Gandhi's controversial remarks about the Indian state, was initially set for September 26 but has faced repeated adjournments. Both parties are preparing their arguments.
- Country:
- India
The legal proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been rescheduled for October 28 at the Chandausi district court, following several postponements. The case, spearheaded by Hindu Shakti Dal President Simran Gupta, focuses on remarks made by Gandhi during the inauguration of the AICC office this January.
Originally slated for a September 26 hearing, the trial has experienced multiple delays since its inception in May. Gupta has alleged that Gandhi's statement, suggesting a conflict with the Indian state rather than political parties, has caused widespread public discontent.
In the most recent session, Rahul Gandhi's legal counsel responded to a revision petition, and the court awaits further arguments from both sides. The upcoming October 28 hearing is expected to advance the case significantly, depending on judicial directives.
