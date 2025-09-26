Union Minister Giriraj Singh Accuses Owaisi of Inciting Civil Unrest

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has launched a vehement critique of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, alleging that the leader is deliberately inciting the Muslim community and, alongside the Congress party, desires a civil war in India. Singh's remarks come in the context of Owaisi's upcoming election rally in Begusarai.

According to Singh, Owaisi's visit to Bihar, slated from September 24 to September 27, is strategically aimed at rallying support to shield Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants. The minister's comments coincide with Owaisi's intentions to bolster his party's standing in the state, a claim Singh strongly opposes.

Furthermore, Singh emphasized the NDA government's contributions to the Muslim community in Bihar, highlighting efforts such as erecting fences around graveyards and providing financial aid. He juxtaposed these acts with Owaisi's alleged motives and questioned the justice promised by other political figures as the state braces for legislative assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)