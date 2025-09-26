European Unity Against Russian Threat Heightens

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has emphasized the growing solidarity among European nations in acknowledging the threat posed by Russia. Speaking on Friday, Tusk noted that Europe has never been as united in its perception of Moscow's global ill intentions, particularly impacting its bordering neighbors first.

"European allies have never been so united," Tusk remarked, stressing the importance of vigilance in light of recent events. He warned that Russia's adversarial stance affects not just neighboring countries, but potentially, the wider world.

Recent incidents involving drones have prompted urgent discussions among European leaders, reinforcing the need for a cohesive response to Russia's aggressive posture. Tusk's comments reflect a broader consensus among European leaders regarding the geopolitical threat from Moscow.