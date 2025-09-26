Left Menu

Political Skirmish During Durga Puja: Amit Shah vs. TMC in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a 'Sonar Bangla' after the 2026 assembly polls during a Durga Puja event, sparking a heated response from TMC's Abhishek Banerjee. Banerjee accused the BJP of neglecting West Bengal's funds and disrespecting its cultural icons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:42 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah sparked political controversy while attending Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata, advocating for a change of government in West Bengal to realize the vision of a 'Sonar Bangla' after the 2026 assembly elections. Shah invoked Rabindranath Tagore's dream of a prosperous and peaceful Bengal.

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee swiftly responded, criticizing the BJP for allegedly depriving the state of Rs 2 lakh crore and overlooking Bengal's cultural icons. He questioned the BJP's track record in transforming states like Bihar and Gujarat into 'golden' states, labeling their promises as hollow.

In the backdrop of heavy rains causing fatalities, Banerjee defended the state government's response and questioned Shah's assertions. The political discourse extended to issues of cultural respect, with Banerjee accusing the BJP of misrepresenting Bengal's rich history and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

