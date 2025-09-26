Netanyahu's UN Address Sparks Walkout and Divides Opinions

Dozens of delegates from various countries exited the UN General Assembly hall as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the podium to discuss the Mideast conflict. The walkout underscored the controversial nature of his policies.

As some applauded and others jeered, Netanyahu unveiled a map of the region titled 'THE CURSE' during his speech, using it to illustrate his points with a large marker. Despite mounting international pressure and accusations of war crimes, Netanyahu used this platform to challenge criticism and justify his stance.

The US delegation, consistent in its support for Netanyahu against Hamas, remained seated throughout the address, reflecting a division among global leaders over the ongoing conflict in the region.

