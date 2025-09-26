Left Menu

Netanyahu's UN Address Sparks Walkout and Divides Opinions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the UN General Assembly caused dozens of delegates to walk out, highlighting his controversial stance on the Mideast conflict. Despite international isolation and accusations, he aimed to counter criticism using a map titled 'THE CURSE'. The US delegation remained in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:58 IST
Netanyahu's UN Address Sparks Walkout and Divides Opinions
Netanyahu

Dozens of delegates from various countries exited the UN General Assembly hall as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the podium to discuss the Mideast conflict. The walkout underscored the controversial nature of his policies.

As some applauded and others jeered, Netanyahu unveiled a map of the region titled 'THE CURSE' during his speech, using it to illustrate his points with a large marker. Despite mounting international pressure and accusations of war crimes, Netanyahu used this platform to challenge criticism and justify his stance.

The US delegation, consistent in its support for Netanyahu against Hamas, remained seated throughout the address, reflecting a division among global leaders over the ongoing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

