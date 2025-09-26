Left Menu

NDA Set to Secure Bihar's Development Path

Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed confidence that the NDA will form the government in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, focusing on development. He highlighted investment opportunities in sectors like food processing during the World Food India 2025 summit and emphasized the central government's commitment to the state's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has expressed confidence in the NDA's ability to form the government in Bihar once again under the stewardship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speaking at the World Food India 2025 summit, Paswan highlighted the state's developmental path over the next five years.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) leader, who handles the food processing portfolio, emphasized opportunities for investors, particularly in the food processing sector. He underscored the central and state government's commitment to Bihar's progress.

With the Bihar assembly elections approaching, Paswan assured that the NDA coalition, which includes BJP, JD(U), and LJP, stands firmly behind the development agenda. He pointed out the 'double-engine' government's success in accelerating growth across various sectors and called for increased investment in the state.

