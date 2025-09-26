Left Menu

Empowering Bihar: Women at the Forefront of Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar, allocating Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women to support self-employment. The Rs 7,500-crore scheme aims to boost women's economic empowerment. Modi criticized the RJD for past governance issues, advocating for NDA's continued rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong stance against the RJD on Friday, contending that women in Bihar, a state approaching elections, endured significant hardships under its governance. He encouraged them to prevent the return of Lalu Prasad's party and its allies to power.

Launching the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana virtually from Delhi, the PM announced that 75 lakh women in Bihar would each obtain Rs 10,000 to encourage self-employment. This Rs 7,500-crore scheme by the NDA government seeks to strengthen female economic empowerment in the region.

The digital event saw participation from Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and numerous ministers, with widespread virtual attendance from women across the state. Modi praised the initiative as a pivotal step for Bihar's women, emphasizing the transformative impact on local communities and families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

