Tensions Rise: Amit Shah's 'Sonar Bangla' Dream Sparks TMC Rebuttal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah invoked the vision of Rabindranath Tagore during Durga Puja celebrations, expressing his desire for a 'Sonar Bangla' following the 2026 assembly elections. Shah's remarks drew a fierce response from TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who criticized the BJP's track record in the state.

Shah, while inaugurating several puja pandals, emphasized the need for a safe, prosperous, and vibrant Bengal as envisioned by Tagore. Linking his vision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader plan for a developed India, Shah stirred ongoing political tensions with his call for change.

Abhishek Banerjee, at a separate event, accused the BJP of disrespecting Bengal's heritage and neglecting its financial needs. He reiterated past grievances, including unsatisfied funds and cultural insensitivity, while challenging Shah's 'Sonar Bangla' narrative by pointing out perceived shortcomings in other BJP-ruled states.

