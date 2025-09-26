Amit Shah Gears Up Bihar BJP for Upcoming Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged BJP leaders in Bihar to prepare for the imminent assembly elections. Addressing party workers alongside key figures like Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and national officials Vinod Tawde and B L Santhosh, he emphasized strategic readiness.

The meeting at the BJP Bihar headquarters on Birchand Patel Marg set the stage for election preparations, with Shah's presence underscoring his role as the party's chief strategist. Shah is scheduled to visit Samastipur and Forbesganj to continue rallying support in north Bihar.

Shah's visits highlight the importance of the region, which holds 45 assembly segments, in securing a victory for the NDA alliance against the INDIA bloc, despite the incumbency challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)