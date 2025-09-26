Left Menu

Amit Shah Gears Up Bihar BJP for Upcoming Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah rallies BJP leaders in Bihar for the upcoming assembly elections. Accompanied by top party officials, Shah addresses workers and emphasizes the importance of the region in securing a strong NDA majority. The seasoned strategist continues his Bihar tour to bolster support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:00 IST
Amit Shah Gears Up Bihar BJP for Upcoming Elections
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged BJP leaders in Bihar to prepare for the imminent assembly elections. Addressing party workers alongside key figures like Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and national officials Vinod Tawde and B L Santhosh, he emphasized strategic readiness.

The meeting at the BJP Bihar headquarters on Birchand Patel Marg set the stage for election preparations, with Shah's presence underscoring his role as the party's chief strategist. Shah is scheduled to visit Samastipur and Forbesganj to continue rallying support in north Bihar.

Shah's visits highlight the importance of the region, which holds 45 assembly segments, in securing a victory for the NDA alliance against the INDIA bloc, despite the incumbency challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies DMK Cadres Amidst Political Jabs

Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies DMK Cadres Amidst Political Jabs

 India
2
From Quiz Champs to Siachen: Youth Embark on Unprecedented Expedition

From Quiz Champs to Siachen: Youth Embark on Unprecedented Expedition

 India
3
Abrupt Halt: Abra Ends Merger Talks Between Gol and Azul

Abrupt Halt: Abra Ends Merger Talks Between Gol and Azul

 Global
4
Maharashtra Braces for Torrential Downpours: Official Advisory Issued

Maharashtra Braces for Torrential Downpours: Official Advisory Issued

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025