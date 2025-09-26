Ajit Pawar Reflects on Growth and Leadership Amid Political Shifts

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar acknowledged a significant transformation in his personal and political maturity, during a light-hearted address at an NCP event on Friday.

Reflecting on the political shifts within the Nationalist Congress Party, which split in July 2023, Pawar noted the independence required in his leadership role, compared to previous reliance on party founder Sharad Pawar.

Pawar committed to directing efforts towards aiding farmers hit by devastating rains and confirmed plans to boost government relief for flood-affected residents, ensuring ongoing support from both state and central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)