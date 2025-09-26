Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Reflects on Growth and Leadership Amid Political Shifts

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar humorously acknowledges his maturity over the years, amidst political shifts in the Nationalist Congress Party. Despite past reliance on mentor Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar expresses determination to rectify mistakes independently. He pledges increased support for flood-affected farmers and emphasizes merit-based civic poll candidacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar acknowledged a significant transformation in his personal and political maturity, during a light-hearted address at an NCP event on Friday.

Reflecting on the political shifts within the Nationalist Congress Party, which split in July 2023, Pawar noted the independence required in his leadership role, compared to previous reliance on party founder Sharad Pawar.

Pawar committed to directing efforts towards aiding farmers hit by devastating rains and confirmed plans to boost government relief for flood-affected residents, ensuring ongoing support from both state and central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

