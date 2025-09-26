India Advocates for Fair Elections Amid Yunus Criticism
India has urged Bangladesh to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, dismissing criticisms from interim government leader Muhammad Yunus. Yunus's remarks pointed to the tensions in India-Bangladesh relations, especially after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina found refuge in India amid protests in Dhaka.
- Country:
- India
India has reiterated its call for transparent elections in Bangladesh, following criticism from interim government leader Muhammad Yunus. Yunus accused India of sheltering Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, exacerbating tensions between the nations.
Yunus's comments in New York highlighted the strain in India-Bangladesh relations post-Hasina's refuge in India last year. This occurred after anti-government protests in Dhaka led Hasina to step down.
During a weekly briefing, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson stressed the importance of inclusive elections in Bangladesh, as the country approaches its February parliamentary elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariff Turbulence: Impact on U.S.-Mexico Trade Relations
A New Dawn in US-Pakistan Relations: Trump and Sharif Discuss Key Issues
Pakistani Prime Minister Seeks U.S. Investment Amid Warming Relations
US-Pakistan Relations Warm Amid Cooling India Ties
Police Sub-Inspector Accused of Fraudulent Relationship Under Marriage Pretext