India Advocates for Fair Elections Amid Yunus Criticism

India has urged Bangladesh to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, dismissing criticisms from interim government leader Muhammad Yunus. Yunus's remarks pointed to the tensions in India-Bangladesh relations, especially after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina found refuge in India amid protests in Dhaka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:11 IST
India has reiterated its call for transparent elections in Bangladesh, following criticism from interim government leader Muhammad Yunus. Yunus accused India of sheltering Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, exacerbating tensions between the nations.

Yunus's comments in New York highlighted the strain in India-Bangladesh relations post-Hasina's refuge in India last year. This occurred after anti-government protests in Dhaka led Hasina to step down.

During a weekly briefing, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson stressed the importance of inclusive elections in Bangladesh, as the country approaches its February parliamentary elections.

