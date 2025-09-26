Netanyahu Denounces Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at U.N.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply criticized Western nations at the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, accusing them of affirming Palestinian statehood and suggesting that such recognition incentivizes violence against Jews.

His remarks followed unilateral recognitions of Palestinian statehood by countries including France, Britain, and Canada, amidst ongoing military tension with Hamas in Gaza. Netanyahu argued this stance sends a message that 'murdering Jews pays off.' However, his statements received mixed reactions, with delegates either walking out or offering a standing ovation.

Pro-Palestinian protests erupted in New York, while Netanyahu defended Israel's position, criticizing those who, he claims, buckle under pressure from biased media and antisemitic influences. As the U.S. maintains its veto power in the U.N., Netanyahu continues to push for dismantling Hamas, even as international calls grow for a two-state solution.

