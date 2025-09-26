Netanyahu Denounces Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at U.N.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Western nations for recognizing Palestinian statehood, accusing them of incentivizing violence against Jews. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, Netanyahu condemned these nations as Israel continues its conflict with Hamas militants. His speech prompted reactions from both supporters and protesters.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply criticized Western nations at the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, accusing them of affirming Palestinian statehood and suggesting that such recognition incentivizes violence against Jews.
His remarks followed unilateral recognitions of Palestinian statehood by countries including France, Britain, and Canada, amidst ongoing military tension with Hamas in Gaza. Netanyahu argued this stance sends a message that 'murdering Jews pays off.' However, his statements received mixed reactions, with delegates either walking out or offering a standing ovation.
Pro-Palestinian protests erupted in New York, while Netanyahu defended Israel's position, criticizing those who, he claims, buckle under pressure from biased media and antisemitic influences. As the U.S. maintains its veto power in the U.N., Netanyahu continues to push for dismantling Hamas, even as international calls grow for a two-state solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkish Football Federation Calls for Israel's Ban from Global Competitions
Trump Claims Imminent Breakthrough in Gaza Conflict Amid Tensions
Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza Amidst Blockade and Military Offensive
Netanyahu Faces Global Scrutiny Amid UNGA Speech on Gaza Conflict
Trump Nears Deal to End Gaza War, Focuses on Hostage Release