Telangana Secures Future for Backward Classes with 42% Reservation

The Telangana Congress government implemented a 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies, following a constitutional provision and a One Man Commission's recommendations. The move seeks to address the socio-political deprivation of BCs, enhancing their welfare and participation in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:56 IST
Fulfilling a key electoral promise, the Congress government in Telangana has issued an official directive implementing a 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local bodies. This significant move aligns with Article 243 D (6) of the Constitution, which allows states to allocate seats for Backward Classes in Panchayats and other local bodies.

Based on the comprehensive findings of the Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey, the One Man Commission recommended the reservation increase to rectify the underrepresentation of BCs in political structures. As such, the state government revised the existing reservation levels to ensure greater participation and welfare of these communities.

Despite facing delays in receiving Presidential assent, Telangana's Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, continue to advocate for the Bill's swift implementation. The legislation seeks to fulfill the party's earlier pledge to increase BC representation from 23% to 42% for enhanced social justice and empowerment.

