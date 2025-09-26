Lecornu's Budget Balancing Act: Navigating France's Fiscal Future

In his first major policy announcements, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has dismissed the reintroduction of a wealth tax and the suspension of the pension reform, setting a clear line for his government's economic strategy.

Lecornu, appointed by President Emmanuel Macron amid political turmoil, aims to draft a 2026 budget with a deficit of around 4.7% of GDP, closely aligning with his predecessor's target. He stresses the importance of fiscal fairness and calls for parliamentary consensus.

With Macron's alliance lacking a majority, securing bipartisan support for the budget becomes crucial, particularly as key Socialist demands clash with Lecornu's plans. The Prime Minister highlights the urgent need for agreement to prevent a potential spike in the budget deficit.

