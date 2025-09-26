Trump's Tariffs Exempt EU and Japan Pharma

The Trump administration's new tariffs targeting pharmaceuticals will not impact countries that maintain existing trade agreements, according to a White House official. This clarification comes after concerns arose over potential disruptions in the pharmaceutical sector.

In response to queries about the application of these tariffs on trade partners like the European Union and Japan, the official reassured that these countries would remain unaffected. The administration intends to uphold the clauses in their trade agreements, which include a 15% cap on such tariffs.

The announcement aims to alleviate concerns from industry stakeholders in regions with pre-existing agreements, ensuring continued cooperation and trade fluidity in the pharmaceutical markets of the involved nations.

