Left Menu

Trump's Tariffs Exempt EU and Japan Pharma

Donald Trump's new tariffs on pharmaceuticals exclude countries with existing trade deals. A White House official confirms that partners like the EU and Japan are unaffected, adhering to a 15% cap as part of their agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:32 IST
Trump's Tariffs Exempt EU and Japan Pharma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration's new tariffs targeting pharmaceuticals will not impact countries that maintain existing trade agreements, according to a White House official. This clarification comes after concerns arose over potential disruptions in the pharmaceutical sector.

In response to queries about the application of these tariffs on trade partners like the European Union and Japan, the official reassured that these countries would remain unaffected. The administration intends to uphold the clauses in their trade agreements, which include a 15% cap on such tariffs.

The announcement aims to alleviate concerns from industry stakeholders in regions with pre-existing agreements, ensuring continued cooperation and trade fluidity in the pharmaceutical markets of the involved nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
2
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

 United States
4
Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025