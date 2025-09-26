Left Menu

Netanyahu Denounces Western Support for Palestinian Statehood Amid U.N. Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Western nations at the U.N. General Assembly for recognizing Palestinian statehood, claiming it encourages violence against Jews. His comments come amid international criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza, while Western nations push for a two-state solution to the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:53 IST
Netanyahu Denounces Western Support for Palestinian Statehood Amid U.N. Tensions
Netanyahu

In a fiery address at the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Western nations for recognizing Palestinian statehood, suggesting such actions reward violence against Jews. His accusations come amid ongoing tensions over Israel's military actions in Gaza, which have drawn significant international condemnation.

Netanyahu's speech arrives as a growing number of countries express support for Palestinian independence following recent violent conflicts. Protests erupted in New York as Netanyahu spoke, reflecting the charged atmosphere surrounding the issue. Meanwhile, delegates walked out in protest of his remarks, underscoring the divisions within the U.N. over the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

As tensions persist, Netanyahu remains firm against Palestinian statehood while under pressure from international leaders and domestic challenges. The dynamics at play could impact Israel's relationships with both allies and adversaries, as Western nations pursue a two-state solution to resolve longstanding tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
2
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

 United States
4
Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025