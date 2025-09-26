Prachanda Steps Down Amid Gen Z Uprising in Nepal
Nepal's former prime minister, Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda', has stepped down as chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre) after the party dissolved its central committee. This decision follows protests by Gen Z against government corruption and social media restrictions. The party aims to unify various factions and represent Gen Z youths.
Nepal's political landscape shifted dramatically as Pushpakamal Dahal, known as 'Prachanda', resigned as chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre) after the party's central committee was dissolved.
This move coincides with Gen Z-led protests opposing the former government, driven by issues of corruption and internet censorship.
The Maoist Centre plans to restructure, aligning with Gen Z ideals, and unify with like-minded factions, while including young voices in its ranks.
