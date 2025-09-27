Rahul Gandhi's Diplomatic Foray in South America

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has initiated a crucial visit to four South American countries, including Brazil and Colombia. During his trip, he plans to engage with political leaders, business executives, and university students to foster and deepen bilateral relations.

The Congress party has highlighted that Gandhi's visit aims to explore opportunities for trade diversification and partnerships, especially in context to evolving global trade dynamics post-US tariffs. Interactions with business leaders and students will allow Gandhi to delve into trade, technology, and sustainability avenues.

This mission carries historical significance as India and South America share longstanding bonds through initiatives like the Non-Aligned Movement. Gandhi's efforts are seen as pivotal in bolstering India's global presence and reinforcing the role of democratic opposition in shaping international alliances, according to the Congress.

