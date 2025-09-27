Modi Accuses Congress of Economic Exploitation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of exploiting citizens through oppressive taxation on low-income earners. Speaking in Odisha, he highlighted BJP's tax reforms, contrasting them with Congress policies. Modi emphasized Odisha's growth under BJP's governance and reiterated the goal of making India self-reliant in all sectors.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress party of exploiting Indian citizens with excessive taxation, specifically targeting those in lower income brackets. In a public address in Jharsuguda, Odisha, Modi warned residents about the Congress's alleged economic mismanagement.
Highlighting tax reforms under his government, Modi drew a contrast with Congress's policies, stating, "The Congress left no opportunity to loot people, imposing tax on those with an annual income of Rs 2 lakh." He credited the BJP with raising this limit significantly and offering relief under the reformed GST regime.
He further noted Odisha's rapid progress under the 'double-engine' government model, committed to empowering marginalized communities and championing 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to ensure India's self-reliance from 'chip to ship.'
ALSO READ
Beware of Congress, its allies, as they loot people, alleges PM at Odisha's Jharsuguda rally.
India now among five countries in world, which possess indigenous technology to launch 4G telecom services: PM in Odisha.
Congress left no opportunity to loot people, imposed tax on annual incomes of Rs 2 lakh; BJP govt raised limit to Rs 12 lakh: PM in Odisha.
BJP govt is focused on empowering poor people, dalits, tribals: PM at Jharsuguda rally in Odisha.
PM Modi Unveils Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects in Odisha