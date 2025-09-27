Modi Accuses Congress of Economic Exploitation

In a pointed critique, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress party of exploiting Indian citizens with excessive taxation, specifically targeting those in lower income brackets. In a public address in Jharsuguda, Odisha, Modi warned residents about the Congress's alleged economic mismanagement.

Highlighting tax reforms under his government, Modi drew a contrast with Congress's policies, stating, "The Congress left no opportunity to loot people, imposing tax on those with an annual income of Rs 2 lakh." He credited the BJP with raising this limit significantly and offering relief under the reformed GST regime.

He further noted Odisha's rapid progress under the 'double-engine' government model, committed to empowering marginalized communities and championing 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to ensure India's self-reliance from 'chip to ship.'