Left Menu

PM Modi's Mega Boost for Odisha: Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 60,000 crore worth of development projects in Odisha, including BSNL's 4G services and semiconductor units. Emphasizing self-reliance, the initiative covers telecommunications, railways, healthcare, and housing. New shipbuilding plans and housing approvals for 50,000 families were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 13:57 IST
PM Modi's Mega Boost for Odisha: Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects Unveiled
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ @BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost for Odisha's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore during his address in Jharsuguda. The ambitious initiative includes the launch of BSNL's indigenous 4G services and the approval of new semiconductor units, underscoring the state's rapid progress.

Modi emphasized the government's resolve for self-reliance, highlighting measures to enhance shipbuilding with a Rs 70,000 crore package. He also noted the government's focus on empowering marginalized communities, approving nearly 50,000 'pucca' houses for families in Odisha under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana.

The projects span telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, and skill development. Over 97,500 4G mobile towers, mostly solar-powered, represent India's largest green telecom cluster. Moreover, initiatives creating capacity for 10,000 students in IITs and upgrading healthcare facilities into super-speciality hospitals form key components of the development agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges TVK chief Vijay at Namakkal rally.

DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges ...

 India
2
TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is between TVK and DMK: Vijay at Namakkal rally.

TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is betw...

 India
3
Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

 India
4
People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

People's Role in Ending Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025