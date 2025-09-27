PM Modi's Mega Boost for Odisha: Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects Unveiled

In a significant boost for Odisha's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore during his address in Jharsuguda. The ambitious initiative includes the launch of BSNL's indigenous 4G services and the approval of new semiconductor units, underscoring the state's rapid progress.

Modi emphasized the government's resolve for self-reliance, highlighting measures to enhance shipbuilding with a Rs 70,000 crore package. He also noted the government's focus on empowering marginalized communities, approving nearly 50,000 'pucca' houses for families in Odisha under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana.

The projects span telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, and skill development. Over 97,500 4G mobile towers, mostly solar-powered, represent India's largest green telecom cluster. Moreover, initiatives creating capacity for 10,000 students in IITs and upgrading healthcare facilities into super-speciality hospitals form key components of the development agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)