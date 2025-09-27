Left Menu

Ceasefire Urgency: Gaza Caught in Crossfire Amidst Pleas

Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed at least 32 people overnight, with international calls for a ceasefire growing louder. Despite the pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu remains firm on continuing the conflict. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis deepens with health facilities collapsing and food supplies running out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight Israeli strikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 32 people across Gaza, according to health officials, as international demands for a ceasefire mount. Yet, Israel's leadership remains steadfast in pursuing military action.

The attacks coincided with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address at the UN General Assembly, where he asserted the necessity of completing the mission against Hamas. This stance comes amid increasing diplomatic isolation for Israel and growing recognition of Palestinian statehood by multiple countries.

Hospitals in Gaza face imminent collapse, with aid deliveries halted and medical supplies dwindling. The ongoing conflict, sparked by Hamas's incursion into Israel on October 7, continues to escalate the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

