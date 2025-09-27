Sharmila Criticizes Naidu's Temple Construction in Dalit Colonies

YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, has criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's plan to build 5,000 temples in Dalit colonies, claiming it reflects an adoption of RSS ideology.

Sharmila suggests using Tirupati temple funds for essential infrastructure and development in these communities instead. She emphasized the urgent need for clean restrooms in welfare hostels and questioned the appointment of priests in the proposed temples.

She accused Naidu of backing the BJP and RSS ideologies, citing his actions in the recent vice-presidential elections. Sharmila demanded the NDA government withdraw the temple construction plan and focus on sanitation and development in Dalit areas.

