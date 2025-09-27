Iraq Unveils $450 Billion Investment Opportunity

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has announced a staggering $450 billion investment initiative, aimed at energizing a variety of sectors across the nation, according to an official statement from his office on Saturday.

While the announcement marks a significant potential economic boost, the prime minister did not detail which specific sectors would benefit from this substantial investment. The lack of details leaves room for speculation as the country seeks global investors to participate in its ambitious economic vision.

The prime minister's statement is seen as a call to action for potential investors worldwide, as Iraq endeavors to attract the capital necessary to foster broad-based economic development.

