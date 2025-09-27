Left Menu

Tensions in Ladakh and Bareilly Amid Police Probes and Protests

Police investigations continue into Sonam Wangchuk's alleged links with Pakistan, following the arrest of a Pakistani operative. Curfew was partially lifted in Leh, providing relief to residents. Meanwhile, Bareilly witnessed violent protests over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, leading to the arrest of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:07 IST
Tensions in Ladakh and Bareilly Amid Police Probes and Protests
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile probe into Sonam Wangchuk's alleged connections with Pakistan is underway, with Ladakh's top police official confirming the ongoing investigation. This development follows the arrest of a Pakistani operative who had been distributing video footage of protests across the border, prompting heightened scrutiny.

In Leh, curfews were partially lifted after three days, granting locals temporary relief to access essential goods. Authorities enacted a phased easing of restrictions, ensuring calm as residents queued outside local shops for necessities.

In a separate incident, tensions flared in Bareilly due to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, resulting in the arrest of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan and others. The protests turned violent, prompting police to conduct overnight raids to apprehend those involved.

