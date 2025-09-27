BPF's Sweeping Victory in BTC Polls Reaffirms NDA Alliance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his congratulations to BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary after the party's landslide victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The BPF secured 28 out of 40 seats while the UPPL and BJP, previously allied, trailed with seven and five seats respectively.

Sarma indicated that recent events, including the death of Zubeen Garg, impacted the elections and proposed that the BJP's narrow losses could have reversed under different circumstances.