TVK Chief Vijay Rebukes 'Inappropriate' Alliances in Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape

In a bold declaration in western Kongu, TVK chief Vijay launched a scathing attack on political rivalries. He accused the ruling DMK of clandestine ties with the BJP, positioning his party as a genuine alternative in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

Vijay didn't spare the AIADMK either, criticizing its alliance strategy with the BJP, deeming it opportunistic and against former leader J Jayalalithaa's principles. The TVK chief questioned the BJP government's contributions to Tamil Nadu, emphasizing unfulfilled promises and perceived negligence.

Raising concerns over allegations of kidney theft connected to a DMK legislator, he pledged reform, particularly for powerloom workers impacted by economic pressures. With a vision anchored in change, Vijay's campaign promises practical solutions for the woes of Tamil Nadu's populace.