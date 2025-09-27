TVK Chief Vijay Rebukes 'Inappropriate' Alliances in Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape
In the western Kongu region, TVK chief Vijay criticizes the DMK and AIADMK for their alliances with the BJP, branding them as inappropriate and opportunistic. He highlights issues such as kidney theft and the neglect of loom workers' welfare, advocating for change in the 2026 Assembly election.
- Country:
- India
In a bold declaration in western Kongu, TVK chief Vijay launched a scathing attack on political rivalries. He accused the ruling DMK of clandestine ties with the BJP, positioning his party as a genuine alternative in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.
Vijay didn't spare the AIADMK either, criticizing its alliance strategy with the BJP, deeming it opportunistic and against former leader J Jayalalithaa's principles. The TVK chief questioned the BJP government's contributions to Tamil Nadu, emphasizing unfulfilled promises and perceived negligence.
Raising concerns over allegations of kidney theft connected to a DMK legislator, he pledged reform, particularly for powerloom workers impacted by economic pressures. With a vision anchored in change, Vijay's campaign promises practical solutions for the woes of Tamil Nadu's populace.
- READ MORE ON:
- TVK
- Vijay
- Tamil Nadu
- DMK
- AIADMK
- election
- politics
- alliance
- BJP
- opportunistic
ALSO READ
Bihar Polls: Election Commission Gears Up for Assembly Elections
Vijay Challenges DMK on Election Promises
Reviving Democracy: Students Demand Election Restoration at Himachal Pradesh University
Vijay flays DMK, reiterates opposition to BJP, slams AIADMK-BJP alliance as 'opportunistic'.
Won’t allow politics over death of singer Zubeen Garg: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.