Amid ongoing international censure, Russia prepares to take the spotlight at the UN assembly. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is slated to speak as debates continue around Russia's controversial presence in Ukraine.

In a surprising twist, US President Trump acknowledged Ukraine's potential to reclaim lost territories, a stark departure from his earlier stance suggesting concessions. This newfound support followed a closed-door meeting between Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tensions have escalated with alleged unauthorized flights by Russian aircraft into NATO airspace, causing unease across Europe. With Lavrov's address imminent, observers await statements that could either heighten or de-escalate ongoing tensions.