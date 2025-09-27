Left Menu

Russia Hits the UN Stage Amidst Global Tensions

Russia is set to address the UN amidst ongoing global condemnation of its actions in Ukraine. Recently, US President Trump's tone shifted to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, a change noted after his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Tensions continue with alleged Russian provocations towards NATO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:29 IST
Amid ongoing international censure, Russia prepares to take the spotlight at the UN assembly. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is slated to speak as debates continue around Russia's controversial presence in Ukraine.

In a surprising twist, US President Trump acknowledged Ukraine's potential to reclaim lost territories, a stark departure from his earlier stance suggesting concessions. This newfound support followed a closed-door meeting between Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tensions have escalated with alleged unauthorized flights by Russian aircraft into NATO airspace, causing unease across Europe. With Lavrov's address imminent, observers await statements that could either heighten or de-escalate ongoing tensions.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

