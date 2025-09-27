Modi Unveils Massive Development Plans, Champions Double Income Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a recent visit to Odisha's Jharsuguda town, announced significant government-led initiatives aimed at doubling citizens' savings and income through GST reforms.

The BJP-led central administration emphasized financial reliefs alleging that Congress exploited public resources creating a 'culture of loot'. Modi laid foundations for major projects across telecoms, railways, education, and health sectors, totaling over Rs 50,000 crore.

In an ambitious bid for prosperity, Modi spotlighted several development initiatives promising enhanced infrastructure and increased self-reliance, notably in semiconductor manufacturing and rural housing.