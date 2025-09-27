Left Menu

Trump Sends Troops to Portland Amid 'Domestic Terrorists' Threat

President Trump announced the deployment of troops to Portland, Oregon, citing threats from 'domestic terrorists.' He aims to protect federal facilities and curb political violence blamed on the 'radical left.' This move follows escalated federal interventions in cities like Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:47 IST
In a heightened response to ongoing unrest, President Donald Trump declared on Saturday his intention to send troops to Portland, Oregon, in a bid to tackle what he described as 'domestic terrorists.' Trump emphasized the necessity of this move on social media, pledging 'Full Force, if necessary' to maintain order.

The President directed the Department of Defense to bolster troop presence to safeguard federal interests, particularly U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, which he claimed were under threat from groups such as Antifa. He attributed recent violence to the 'radical left,' a term he frequently uses to describe opposition groups he holds responsible for political violence.

Amidst nationwide unrest, Trump's law enforcement escalations have included the deployment of National Guard units, notably in cities like Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. The President's decision has stirred controversy and criticism, with local authorities in Portland, including Mayor Keith Wilson, opposing the federal intervention and advocating for localized management of the situation.

