Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Nitish Kumar of Betraying EBCs

In a blistering attack, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for derogatory remarks made against Lalu Prasad Yadav. Yadav accused Kumar of surviving politically only due to his father's support, and questioned Kumar's mental state and governance under BJP influence.

At the 'Karpoori Ati Pichhda Samvad' rally, Yadav invoked the legacy of former CM Karpoori Thakur, alleging betrayal by BJP and praising Thakur's social reforms. He painted the RJD as a champion for EBCs, contrasting with the BJP's vote bank politics.

Promising wide-ranging reforms, Yadav outlined improved opportunities and protections for EBCs while urging caution against NDA's election promises. He stressed that under RJD, EBCs would gain 'respect,' encompassing jobs, education, healthcare, and reduced migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)