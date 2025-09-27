Left Menu

Bengaluru's Pothole Plight: A Political Blame Battle

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized Karnataka's Congress government for the poor road conditions in Bengaluru, alleging a financial scam in repeated pothole repairs. While BJP staged protests, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar deflected blame onto the previous BJP regime amid growing public criticism over road maintenance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:31 IST
Bengaluru's Pothole Plight: A Political Blame Battle
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday took aim at the Karnataka Congress government, blaming them for the deteriorating road conditions in Bengaluru. He specifically urged Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to prioritize upgrading the roads. Surya described the constant pothole repairs as a scam, calling it a 'golden goose' for the state government with allegations of public fund misuse.

Surya questioned the inefficacy of efforts to improve the city's roads. He remarked, 'The Deputy CM must focus on how Bengaluru's roads can be made better. If the roads of Delhi are bad, then the people of Delhi will ask questions to the appropriate authority there... However, the repeated filling of potholes is also a scam.' This situation has prompted BJP MLA K Gopalaiah and supporters to protest outside Bengaluru's Kanteerava Studios.

Additional criticism came from BJP leader NL Narendra Babu, who labeled Bengaluru a 'pothole city.' He commented, 'Bengaluru was once celebrated as a retired man's paradise, IT City, and BT City. Today, it's been reduced to a pothole city. Who bears the responsibility for this?'

Narendra Babu expressed frustration with the government's response, citing inaction despite directives from CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar. 'The present Government should have filled these potholes within one month, as stated by the CM,' he argued, placing blame on the officials. 'Despite the Deputy CM's warnings, officials remain absent from the streets.'

Caught in political crossfire, DK Shivakumar shifted blame to the previous BJP-led government for the current road issues. 'BJP manufactured these potholes during their regime and are responsible for Karnataka's poor road administration,' Shivakumar asserted while speaking to reporters in Patna amid mounting public criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global
2
Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

Speeding Car Collision on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Leaves Two Injured

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives

Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims 29 Lives

 India
4
Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: India Pairs Cities to Boost Urban Cleanliness

Swachh Shehar Jodi Initiative: India Pairs Cities to Boost Urban Cleanliness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025