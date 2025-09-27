Left Menu

LPG Tanker Crew Released After Houthi Detention Amid Tensions

An Israeli drone attacked and a subsequent Houthi detention of an LPG tanker with 27 crew members, mostly Pakistanis, highlighted rising tensions in the region. The tanker was targeted at Yemen's Ras Issa port, but the crew extinguished an explosion and were later released unharmed along with the tanker.

LPG Tanker Crew Released After Houthi Detention Amid Tensions
An Israeli drone reportedly attacked a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker with 27 crew members earlier this month, leading to its temporary detention by Houthi rebels, according to Pakistan's interior minister.

Mohsin Naqvi, the minister, stated on social media platform X that the tanker was targeted on September 17 while docked at Yemen's Ras Issa port. Following the attack, an LPG tank exploded, but the crew managed to extinguish the fire.

The vessel and crew, later detained by Houthi boats, have now been released, said Naqvi. The incident is part of wider regional tensions, as Israel has carried out strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis during the Gaza conflict.

