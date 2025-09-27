LPG Tanker Crew Released After Houthi Detention Amid Tensions

An Israeli drone reportedly attacked a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker with 27 crew members earlier this month, leading to its temporary detention by Houthi rebels, according to Pakistan's interior minister.

Mohsin Naqvi, the minister, stated on social media platform X that the tanker was targeted on September 17 while docked at Yemen's Ras Issa port. Following the attack, an LPG tank exploded, but the crew managed to extinguish the fire.

The vessel and crew, later detained by Houthi boats, have now been released, said Naqvi. The incident is part of wider regional tensions, as Israel has carried out strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis during the Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)