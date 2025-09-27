Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident claimed 29 lives, including children, leaving over 45 injured. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed the number of casualties. Condolences were extended to the victims' families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his grief over the tragic stampede that occurred at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed the lives of at least 29 people.
In his official statement, Vijayan described the events in Karur as extremely sorrowful, highlighting the loss of lives, including children, during the event.
The tragedy saw 29 people dead, with over 45 others receiving medical treatment. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed these numbers as Vijayan conveyed his condolences to the grieving families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Vijay rally
- stampede
- Karur
- Tamil Nadu
- deaths
- condolences
- casualties
- tragedy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign
Tragedy Unfolds at Vijay's Political Rally in Tamil Nadu
Tragedy Strikes Vijay's Rally: Actor Mourns Karur Stampede Victims
BJP's Annamalai Blasts DMK Govt After 31 Die in Karur Rally Stampede
Tragic Stampede at Political Rally in Karur: Lives Lost