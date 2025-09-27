Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his grief over the tragic stampede that occurred at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed the lives of at least 29 people.

In his official statement, Vijayan described the events in Karur as extremely sorrowful, highlighting the loss of lives, including children, during the event.

The tragedy saw 29 people dead, with over 45 others receiving medical treatment. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed these numbers as Vijayan conveyed his condolences to the grieving families.

